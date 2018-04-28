Potter County Prescription Take Back Day

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants to help people dispose of their unused or expired medicine.

This afternoon, they participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Take Back Day to provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths



People were able to bring their over-the-counter and prescription medicines to the Sheriff’s Office for proper disposal.

After today, the drug box will be moved to the Detention Center at 13100 NE 29th and will be available 24/7 at that location.

Medicine boxes are also available at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.