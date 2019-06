Potter County Precinct 2 Commissioner Mercy Murguia is hosting a town hall meeting tonight at the Alamo Community Center at 1502 S. Cleveland from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Topics to be discussed:

Barrio Art Project City of Amarillo Parks Master Plan 10th Street Underpass Mural

There will be a $25 Walmart gift card as a door prize.