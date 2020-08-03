Potter County man indicted for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County Grand Jury has indicted James Allen Sims for five counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Indecency with a Child.

Court Documents reveal the incident occurred in April of 2019.

Sims faces a punishment of two to 20 years in a Texas prison.

