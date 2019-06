Since Hernandez is a habitual offender so the minimum sentence he could have received was 25 years in prison.

On June 18, a Potter County jury sentenced John Hernandez was for his third Driving While Intoxicated, a 3rd degree felony.

Based on the evidence presented, the jury assessed his punishment at 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.