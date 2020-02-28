Potter County Fire responds to house fire in Tascosa Hills

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple crews from Potter County Fire are on scene at a fire in Tascosa Hills housing development.

Witnesses on scene report the fire is in the garage with flames showing.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

