AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple crews from Potter County Fire are on scene at a fire in Tascosa Hills housing development.
Witnesses on scene report the fire is in the garage with flames showing.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Police issue travel advisory on 9400 block of East Amarillo Boulevard
- Potter County Fire responds to house fire in Tascosa Hills
- Voice-controlled elevator
- Early-onset Alzheimers
- Chilly start to the day but low 60s by this afternoon