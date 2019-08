AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Fire Department said they are responded to two active fires off of Tascoa Road.

Information is limited at this time, but PCFD officials said one fire is 40 percent contained and the other is being monitored as the terrain is too rough for crews to reach it.

We are told no homes are in any danger at this time. No injuries have been reported.

