Potter County Fire Department reminds people to check smoke detectors as holidays approach

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the end of Daylight Saving Time, most of us know to change our clocks.

However, local fire departments are reminding everyone it is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

“Everybody should have a smoke detector in every inhabitable room of the house,” Steven Denny, Public Information Officer, for Potter County Fire Rescue, said.

A push of a button is not exactly what comes to mind when planning a holiday dinner however, firefighters say it should.

“People decide that they want to fry a turkey and they’ve never done it before and they don’t plan properly,” Denny stated.

For some, frying a turkey can be a new and exciting experience but for the inexperienced, it can also be dangerous.

PCFD said when dealing with hot grease, fire safety should always be on your mind.

“Every month you should push the button on the smoke detector and make sure that it’s still functioning. if it doesn’t function it’s probably a good idea to just go ahead and replace it,” Denny said.

Potter County Fire Rescue, said ensuring the batteries on your smoke detector work is crucial.

“If you just hear a beep every once in a while that’s an indicator that your battery is probably low or there’s a malfunction on the device,” Denny explained.

Smoke detectors are not the only device to keep your eye on around the holiday season.

“Be careful about power strips. never put a space heater into a power strip you should always plug it directly into the wall. That’s actually a big fire danger right there,” Denny said.

If you do plan on frying a turkey for the holidays there’s a simple test to see how much oil or grease to use.

Fill the pot with water and put the turkey in it does not spill over the mark that spot in your pot so you know how much grease you can use.