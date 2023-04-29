AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Scott Giles the Chief Deputy of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office the Potter County Detention Center’s (PCDC) current jail is about 88 percent full capacity.

Giles detailed that the full capacity for the Potter County Detention Center is 599 beds and as of Monday, April 24 the jail had around 526 intimates.

Giles added that the PCDC population sits at 88 percent when jail reaches 90 percent capacity, they are considered full, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. Giles said that the PCDC is not allowed to exceed 90 percent capacity, even though it’s technically not overcrowded but getting close to running out of room.

“We have to classify intimates according to their charges. So, we can’t just put all of the inmates together. We have to house them appropriately. This means we can’t always use all of the available beds we have, which means our jail capacity is actually smaller somewhere around 90 percent. Is when we actually reach capacity,” said Giles.

Giles said to reduce the capacity, the PCDC is currently working with the courts, judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys to move cases, to potentially lower the number of inmates they currently have.

“We certainly want those who really need to be in jail to stay in jail. But there are times when we can simply move cases through the system a little bit quicker to free up bed space,” said Giles.

Giles said that this is not a new problem but is gaining attention because the jail population is almost at full capacity, and that many are aware that it is not going down.

John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner Precinct Three said after Potter County Sheriff, Brain Thomas first brought to the commissioner’s court this problem at the PCDC, he began to see what the issue was. Coffee said he believes one of the issues comes from COVID and the amount of backlog in cases.

“Just trying to identify what the issues were. If there was an issue with the court system. If there was an issue with one of the offices. Again, one of the things we discovered was there was a lack of, there is a least two positions open in the district attorney’s office. That leads to one or more openings in the county attorney’s office. Which creates a problem,” said Coffee.

Coffee said that he found it important to first look at how the Potter County Commissioner Court can lower the capacity of the jail without resorting to expanding the jail. He added that the Potter County Detention Center may have to expand in the future due to the city of Amarillo continuing to grow.