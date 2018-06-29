Potter County Constable Wins JPCA Constable of the Year

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Potter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Justices of the Peace and Constables Association names Potter County Constable Precinct Two Georgia Estrada as Constable of the Year.

It was presented to her at the JPCA's annual conference, in College Station.

Constable Estrada serves southeast Potter County.