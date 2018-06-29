News

Potter County Constable Wins JPCA Constable of the Year

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 09:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 09:35 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Justices of the Peace and Constables Association names Potter County Constable Precinct Two Georgia Estrada as Constable of the Year. 

It was presented to her at the JPCA's annual conference, in College Station.

Constable Estrada serves southeast Potter County.  

