Potter County Constable Wins JPCA Constable of the Year
Potter County Constable Wins JPCA Constable of the Year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Justices of the Peace and Constables Association names Potter County Constable Precinct Two Georgia Estrada as Constable of the Year.
It was presented to her at the JPCA's annual conference, in College Station.
Constable Estrada serves southeast Potter County.
More Stories
-
One man is dead after being shot earlier today.
-
Controversy over the separation of families at the southern border…
-
The Amarillo City Council is set to have its final reading and vote…