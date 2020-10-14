Potter County bars will remain closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner has confirmed that bars in her county will remain closed indefinitely.

Judge Tanner said she realizes that there will be a price in lost revenue and that she hopes the delay will be temporary, but her primary concern is with local hospitals.

Her full statement;

“I was contacted late yesterday afternoon by the City of Amarillo Health Department that our numbers are up again and have been steadily increasing daily. The primary concern at this point is the bed utilization in our hospitals. The rate of occupancy is at a critical stage which caused the City to raise us to level red. Because of this action, it is my intent at this time to keep the bars in Potter County closed for the time being. My main concern is for the safety of the public. I realize that revenue is being lost and I sincerely hope that this is temporary. It is my understanding that the City is keeping and has always kept close tabs on this, so I wait for their direction to take any further action.“

This comes after the Amarillo Area COVID-19 Status Level was changed to Red, on Wednesday.

