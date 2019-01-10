Potter County Airbnb Hosts Earned $1.3 Million in 2018 Amid Continued Hotel Growth

Airbnb announced today that its Potter County host community earned a combined $1.3 million in supplemental income while welcoming approximately 21,000 guest arrivals to the region in 2018.

This comes as Texans increasingly embrace the home sharing platform as an opportunity to earn supplemental income and make ends meet. There are now over 30,000 Texan residents who share their homes as Airbnb hosts.

Yet, statewide data indicates that Airbnb and its host community appear to be complementing — rather than competing with — the Texas hotel industry. According to the most recent state-commissioned Texas Tourism Report, Texas hotels are experiencing robust growth in overall development, nights sold, occupancy rate, and revenue — in parallel with short-term rental growth. This suggests that Airbnb is opening up the region to a new slice of prospective tourists by catering to travelers less able to afford hotels, those who desire to stay in neighborhoods or cities that lack hotels, and families who prefer to be together under one roof.

In urban areas of Texas, the home sharing community provides significant value through expanded lodging capacity when hotels sell out during big events — such as football games, festivals and conferences. Though Airbnb recently announced that the platform is experiencing its most robust growth within Texas’ rural counties, offering economic opportunity and new revenue to areas where traditional hotels are limited.

In addition to the new income going into the pockets of Texas Airbnb hosts, the state is generating new revenue through a tax agreement with the Texas Comptroller’s Office announced in 2017 that allows Airbnb to collect and remit the Texas state occupancy tax on behalf of its hosts. Earlier this year, Airbnb announced that it delivered $15.3 million in tax revenue to the state in the first year of that tax agreement, nearly doubling the initial projections.

Airbnb also significantly expanded Experiences throughout Texas in 2018, offering handcrafted activities led by local experts. Airbnb Experiences are creating new economic opportunities for Texans by allowing them to unlock their talents and interests and make money from them, catering to the hundreds of millions of people that use Airbnb’s platform to discover unique and authentic travel experiences. Experiences is expected to expand further in Texas in 2019, and the Experiences currently available can be found here.

The following location is the most wished location in Amarillo for AirBNB users.