Potter and Randall County deputies awarded for exemplary service to community

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo South Rotary announces Potter County Sherriff Deputy Jose Barron and Randall County Sherriff Deputy Allen Mutz will be recognized at the 19th Annual Amarillo South Rotary Deputy of the Year Awards, Tuesday Feb. 16 at the Amarillo Country Club Ballroom.

Amarillo South Rotary said the awards and recognition go to deputies who give outstanding service to the citizens of Potter and Randall counties.