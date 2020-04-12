Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a windy and cool day. Winds have been sustained over 20 mph out of the North/Northwest as a cold front moved in for today keeping our temperatures only in the 40’s and 50’s. Tomorrow will be more of the same with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40’s, with calmer winds and overcast throughout the day. We have a chance for a rain/snow mix mainly in our evening hours, continuing into the early morning hours for Tuesday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 60’s and upper 50’s. For Thursday we have another front without any precipitation keeping our temperatures cooler than average in the lower 60’s and upper 50’s. For Friday, Saturday and Sunday we will return to more seasonal temperatures in the upper 60’s and 70’s. Have a great week!
Possible Rain/Snow Mix to start the week
Amarillo43°F Few Clouds Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 29 mph N
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 28F. NNE winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 34 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas41°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 26 mph N
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 29 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford47°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 26 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 28F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 26 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart45°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 28 mph N
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low near 25F. NNE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 30 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton39°F Overcast Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 30 mph N
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low near 25F. N winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 29 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa42°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 35 mph N
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 27F. NNE winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
- Wind
- 33 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous