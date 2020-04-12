Possible Rain/Snow Mix to start the week

Good Sunday evening everyone, we’ve had a windy and cool day. Winds have been sustained over 20 mph out of the North/Northwest as a cold front moved in for today keeping our temperatures only in the 40’s and 50’s. Tomorrow will be more of the same with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40’s, with calmer winds and overcast throughout the day. We have a chance for a rain/snow mix mainly in our evening hours, continuing into the early morning hours for Tuesday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 60’s and upper 50’s. For Thursday we have another front without any precipitation keeping our temperatures cooler than average in the lower 60’s and upper 50’s. For Friday, Saturday and Sunday we will return to more seasonal temperatures in the upper 60’s and 70’s. Have a great week!