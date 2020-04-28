Possible meat shortage due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Major meat companies in the United States are warning about a possible meat shortage in the coming weeks.

Trevor Caviness, the co-owner of Caviness Beef Packing says, “Well with the meat processing industry and that side of things, we’re seeing about a 30% reduction in meat processing, and that’s just due to plants having to deal with COVID-19 related cases.”

Caviness Beef Packing, like many other area plants, has had their own run-in with COVID-19.

“We have two cases within our company of about 1,000 employees here in the Texas Panhandle and two cases to date,” says Caviness.

