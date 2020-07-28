Positive COVID-19 case in summer class, AISD superintendent says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Monday’s Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent Doug Loomis mentioned a positive COVID-19 case occurred in one of AISD’s summer school classes.

Loomis did not go into detail but mentioned how the district handled the situation.

“This morning with the health department, they did not quarantine all of that group. Now, we are still sending letters to all parents saying all protocols were in play. We don’t have any reason to believe anybody would have contracted that, and the reason we’re all not being quarantine today is because we were all wearing masks. And so we were all wearing masks, we have a much better chance of not getting under that quarantine,” said Loomis.

We will update this story if further information becomes available.

More from MyHighPlains.com: