AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A portion of State Highway 70 in Hall County is closed.

Officials said this is due to a fire and smoke.

According to TxDOT Childress, SH-70 is closed from SH-86 to SH-256.

You are asked to find another route if possible.

MyHighPlains is working to get more information on the fire, and will update this page once it is available.