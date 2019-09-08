Portales Municipal Schools closed Monday due to water outage

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Classes at Portales Municipal Schools are canceled for Monday, September 9 due to a water outage reported in Roosevelt County, according to Tanya Baca, the superintendent’s administrative assistant.

According to the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-inch line at commercial and Avenue E has burst.

The sheriff’s office states that city officials are working to fix the problem. There is no word yet on how long this might take.

In the meantime, water stations have been set up in the C&S main parking lot and the Walmart parking lot.

A 24 inch line at commercial and Ave. E has burst. City officials have asked me to post that they are aware and are… Posted by Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 8, 2019

We will update this story as more information becomes available.