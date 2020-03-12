Portales mom facing charges following fight with school nurse

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales mom is facing charges after police say she caused a scene at her daughter’s school.

Sarah Moreno is charged with assault on a school employee and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, she got into a yelling match with the school nurse after her daughter was sent home from Valencia Elementary School with lice.

Moreno said her daughter didn’t have lice and was upset that her daughter has been embarrassed. Wednesday, a warrant was issued for her Moreno’s arrest.

