Portales man dies after altercation in Belen, NM

BELEN, NM (KAMR / KCIT) — A Portales man is dead after an altercation in Belen, NM.

State police said on Sunday, August 25, they were called to a residence in Belen in reference to a man who had been shot. The victim, Brian Johnson, 28, of Portales was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

Agents said that Kenneth Bolagh, 24, and Vidal Ortega, Jr., 47 both of Belen drove to a residence where Johnson was and shot at him.

Both Ortega and Bolagh fled the scene. The handgun used in the shooting was recovered and believed to be stolen out of Torrance County.

On Wednesday, August 28, Johnson died at the hospital.

Ortega Jr. and Bolagh were taken into custody without incident and booked into Valencia County Detention Center in Los Lunas, NM.

Vidal Ortega Jr. was charged with harboring or aiding a felon, tampering with evidence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Bolagh was charged with murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, disposing of stolen property, and retaining stolen property.