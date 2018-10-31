News

Porta Potty Dumped in Driveway

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 05:21 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 06:50 AM CDT

(WESH)On Tuesday, Matthew Moore, 33, was given a $100 fine for dumping a port-a-potty full of human waste onto a family's driveway.

Detectives say he loaded a port-a-potty onto a trailer, drove it to the home of a contractor in Winter Garden and pushed it onto the man's driveway.

The contractor had apparently not removed the port-a-potty from Moore's house by the agreed upon time, so Moore decided to delivery move it to the contractor's driveway. 

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

When he appeared in court, Moore ended up cutting a deal with prosecutors, letting him plead no contest to littering.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2PDFyah

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News