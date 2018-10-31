Porta Potty Dumped in Driveway
(WESH)On Tuesday, Matthew Moore, 33, was given a $100 fine for dumping a port-a-potty full of human waste onto a family's driveway.
Detectives say he loaded a port-a-potty onto a trailer, drove it to the home of a contractor in Winter Garden and pushed it onto the man's driveway.
The contractor had apparently not removed the port-a-potty from Moore's house by the agreed upon time, so Moore decided to delivery move it to the contractor's driveway.
The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.
When he appeared in court, Moore ended up cutting a deal with prosecutors, letting him plead no contest to littering.
Read More: http://bit.ly/2PDFyah
