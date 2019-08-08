Popeyes adds chicken sandwich to menu

Popeyes set to drop new chicken sandwich nationwide on Monday

(FOX NEWS) – Popeyes is going after Chick-fil-A with a new item.

The chain’s new sandwich hits menus on Monday.

Popeyes describes it as a buttermilk battered and breaded white meat chicken filet served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two “barrel cured” pickles and classic mayo or spicy cajun spread.

The sandwich is hitting the Popeyes menu with a suggested price of $3.99.

Popeyes calls the sandwich its biggest launch in 30 years.

The new offering comes as the chain is tries to win over fans of market leader Chick-fil-A and other chicken-focused rivals including KFC.