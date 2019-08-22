Pondaseta & Get Fit Collaborate for Karun Golden Ale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Running and beer might not seem like a normal combination, but for Pondaseta and Get Fit, it is.

Kaleb West, Pondaseta Brewing Co-Founder and Brewer said, “We’re brewing a beer called Karun. It’s going to be this very refreshing, very approachable example of a fitness-themed craft beer.”

Pondaseta & Get Fit have teamed up for the past several months to host “Hoppy Mondays,” where runners come together and run then enjoy a beer after. Get Fit owner, Karen Roberts worked together with Pondaseta’s Trevor and Kaleb to create the beer.

“I grew up on a farm, so I know about grains, but it was interesting for them to tell me about the grains and then how they auger that and break it down and make it into the flour and add that into the mix. The spices that they’ve talked about adding will give the beer a nice flavor and maybe an aroma, a smell and maybe a little color,” Roberts said.

Karun Golden Ale is full of flavor and spices that will add a little bit of tartness. It will target 4.8% ABV, so it is considered hydrating for the fitness community.

West said, “fitness groups really identify with craft beer and I think that giving them something that they’ll kind of have some ownership of as well as connect to is a good idea.”

The beer will be sold at Pondaseta and Get Fit. While Roberts thinks this collaboration is great, she wanted to make it even better by having the proceeds benefit The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center. “I was a school counselor at one point and I saw how The Bridge was helpful to kids who’ve either been witnesses or victims of sexual abuse, possible physical abuse,” Roberts said, “so, it’s an organization that I wish we didn’t have to have in Amarillo, but we do.”

Karun Golden Ale will be released on Monday, August 26 in conjunction with this month’s Hoppy Monday. The run starts at Get Fit at 7 p.m. For more details, click here.