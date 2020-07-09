POLL: Should students return to schools in the Fall?

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – The Coronavirus has made a significant impact globally, leaving many to wonder what the future might look like.

This is a problem that has taken center state for school districts and parents in the United States as the academic year is scheduled to begin for many next month.

School districts will have the difficult task of crafting a plan that ensures students receive the education they need to advance while keeping them safe, and parents will have the difficult task of deciding whether or not to send their child back to campus in the Fall.

From the White House to West Texas, differing opinions can be found everywhere.

President Donald Trump said this week that if schools don’t reopen, they could lose federal funding and that he would put pressure on Governors to reopen schools. The nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, says there isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ model for schools.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

Meanwhile, parents in the Permian Basin have shared mixed reactions on social media. Some have vowed to not send their children back to campus in the Fall, others say they do not have a choice as both parents are working.

These realities have led leaders in the Lone Star State to pitch options that will include in-person instruction and online environments. The Texas Education Agency announced this week that schools will be open for students in the Fall with various safety measures in place, but other options are also available.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri discussed that balancing act on Wednesday saying their job will be to create a healthy environment both mentally and physically for students, regardless of which model is chosen.

The district is currently considering a “hybrid-style” environment that would include in-person days as well as online learning. However, the specifics of what those days would look like are still being discussed. ECISD has also reached out to parents to get their feedback on what school days should look like.

The district launched a survey on Wednesday that specifically asks parents what they would like to see in the Fall. Muri says the survey will be vital to what ECISD ultimately decides to do when the academic year begins.

As the conversations continue, we want to hear from parents. Will you send your child back to campus in the fall? Share your opinion by voting in our poll and commenting on our Facebook page.