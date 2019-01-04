Sen Cruz, Rep Rooney Intro Term Limit Amendment

Two Republican lawmakers are pushing a proposal that would impose term limits on capitol hill.

It's a constitutional amendment proposed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Representative Francis Rooney.

The idea is to limit senators to two six-year terms and house members to three two-year terms.

Cruz said Congress members have abused their power for too long, but term limits could change that.

Three other GOP lawmakers co-sponsored the amendment.

The concept also gained traction among some Democrats, including former Texas representative Beto O'Rourke, who is a potential white house hopeful.