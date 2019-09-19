Health care is voters’ top priority for 2020

A Fox News poll released Wednesday says healthcare is the most important issue for voters heading into the 2020 presidential election.

The poll released Wednesday suggests voters are keeping their eyes closely on healthcare.

And if they don’t agree with a candidate’s position on the issue, 10 percent of people polled say that would be a “deal breaker.”.

68 percent of those surveyed say they support an expansion of medicare with 57 percent supporting minor changes to Obama- care and 46 to 48 percent favoring the elimination of private insurance programs altogether.

Following behind the hot-button topic of healthcare is immigration and gun control.