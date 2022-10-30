AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
- Randall county voters are using new voting machines to cast their ballot this election.
- Agriculture commissioner candidates.
- Chances are you’re already seeing campaign attack ads nonstop in the final run-up to the election.
- The Texas secretary of state’s office is pushing back on claims from two texas groups about voter intimidation.
- Exclusively with president Biden just two weeks out from the midterm elections.
- Reactions to judge rules against the Amarillo city council’s debt renovation and expansion project.
- The city of Amarillo has reached a settlement in a 20-17 sewer pipe lawsuit with a construction company.
- Amarillo council members approve the next step in the renovation of the Amarillo hardware building.
- Amarillo welcomes new jobs and residents into the city and the need for affordable housing.
- The city of Amarillo gave an update on how soon they can return to twice-a-week trash pick-up.
- City council members also agreed between the Amarillo economic development corporation and the coast packing company.
- The STAAR test is something people in the STAAR test is something people in texas are always talking about.
Once again they asked for DPS director Steven McCraw to resign.