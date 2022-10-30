AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Randall county voters are using new voting machines to cast their ballot this election.

Agriculture commissioner candidates.

Chances are you’re already seeing campaign attack ads nonstop in the final run-up to the election.

The Texas secretary of state’s office is pushing back on claims from two texas groups about voter intimidation.

Exclusively with president Biden just two weeks out from the midterm elections.

Reactions to judge rules against the Amarillo city council’s debt renovation and expansion project.

The city of Amarillo has reached a settlement in a 20-17 sewer pipe lawsuit with a construction company.

Amarillo council members approve the next step in the renovation of the Amarillo hardware building.

Amarillo welcomes new jobs and residents into the city and the need for affordable housing.

The city of Amarillo gave an update on how soon they can return to twice-a-week trash pick-up.

City council members also agreed between the Amarillo economic development corporation and the coast packing company.

The STAAR test is something people in texas are always talking about.

Once again they asked for DPS director Steven McCraw to resign.