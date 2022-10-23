AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
- Early voting opens on Monday.
- Record enrollment for the local school system.
- The democratic challenger Beto O’rourke stopped by Amarillo Thursday night.
- Texas supreme court. the court has nine justices. this November, Texans will vote on three open justice spots.
- Amarillo ISD regular board meeting members approved the purchase of new vehicles for AISD police.
- Local veteran Howard Smith tells his story on he helped the apollo 9 mission.
- Washington lawmakers have announced a huge bipartisan investment in mental health services across the country.
- Yesterday, hearing aids are now available to buy over the counter across the u.s. it’s part of a recent f.d.a rule change that allows adults to prescribe or examine.
- Payroll mistakes could cost texas military members serving in operation Lonestar thousands in back taxes.
- Kids in texas are D.N.A. test kits thanks to a 2021 state law.
- Tascosa high school speech and debate teacher is awarded teacher of the year.