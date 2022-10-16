AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
- A family in Borger was charged in connection with the January sixth attack on the capitol.
- The deadline to register for the November election was last week. what you need to know before you cast your ballot.
- New evidence, new images, and a new demand for Donald Trump to answer directly to the January sixth committee about the attack on the capitol.
- The general election is just under a month away and this year potter and Randall counties saw an increase in the number of registered voters.
- The city of Amarillo’s sale tax revenue continues to rise.
- The Randall county commissioners court has started the process of issuing certificates of obligation to pay for a new jail expansion project.
- In June, the city of Amarillo and a-t&t announced a 24-million-dollar project.
- City officials approved the replacement of lights at the city’s parks on Tuesday the project passed with a three-zero vote.
- The city council discussed the city of Amarillo becoming a sister city with a city in Ukraine.
- The Uvalde school district suspends its entire school police force.