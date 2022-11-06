AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

A record number of registered voters but low voter turnout.

In the race for governor both incumbent governor, Greg Abbott…and Beto O’rourke make stops in Amarillo.

The U.S. is seeing a surge in both female voters and the number of women registering to vote.

U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson was the featured speaker at a local republican women’s meeting during a Tuesday stop in Amarillo.

Catch up with a Democratic candidate for texas’s 13th congressional district Kathleen Brown.

The Amarillo independent school district held a special meeting to discuss community feedback with stakeholders.