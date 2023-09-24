AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

Enrollment numbers at Amarillo ISD are dropping.

The city of Amarillo passed a new tax rate and budget.

The Public Health Department says you can get vaccinated at your doctor’s office or pharmacy.

The new location allows 2-1-1 to work in the same building as community partners and enhance their services.

West Texas A&M University Police Department employees filed civil lawsuits against WT. The same attorney filed two suits in U.S. District Court here in Amarillo. The plaintiffs *both say they faced retaliation after participating in a Title Nine investigation into university PD.

State employees in Texas’ Health and Human Services Commission have warned for months that the agency has improperly kicked Texans off of Medicaid.