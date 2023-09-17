AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jack Kessler discusses during the show:
- The trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrapped up on Friday and the Texas Senate made their ruling today on that impeachment trial.
- County, city, and school district tax rates have been set here’s a closer look at how that’s going to impact your budget.
- Looking at updates from New Mexico now the city of Clovis is accepting applications for city commissioner, District Three.
- Several local taxing entities have set their property tax rates for the next fiscal year.
- Crunch Fitness Amarillo also taking the time Monday to honor the lives lost during 9/11.
- September is National Preparedness Month and the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management is using it to spread awareness to the community.
