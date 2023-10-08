AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

Election day is getting close, some important information to help you save time and frustration at the polls.

We get a look at one of the Texas Constitutional Amendments that will be on the ballot next month and see how it could impact Texans.

The Amarillo Fire Department is now adding a third chief officer per shift to help make the city safer.

West Texas A&M University welcomed some big political figures of Texas for their One West event on Wednesday. The university announced a donation of 20 million dollars by Cheryl and Alex Fairly. The donation will go to the Hill Institute at West Texas A&M University.

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s acquittal in the Senate the house managers released piles of evidence that was *not admissible during the 10-day impeachment trial.

Some Texas Republicans are considering mounting the same Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Senator John Cornyn says the Region 16 education service center will receive the funding authorized by his mental health and school safety bill that was signed into law after the Uvalde the money will be distributed across 42 area school districts to connect children in crisis with the resources they need.