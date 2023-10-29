AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

The potential for Amarillo to become a sanctuary city for the unborn attracts dozens of people to public comment.

Lubbock is now the largest Texas city to implement a ban on travel for abortion, but the prohibition only applies to the unincorporated areas of the county, meaning residents of the city of Lubbock do not apply.

Amarillo city council members passed a resolution supporting Senate Bill Seven. That bill prohibits employers from enforcing Covid-19 vaccine mandates on employees.

Texas voters will also be deciding on 14 proposed changes to the Texas constitution. some of the proposed amendments include Prop Two allowing local governments to exempt childcare facilities from property taxes and Prop Four.

Voters will cast their ballots for several propositions including Prop Six which if passed, would create the “Texas Water Fund” to help finance state water projects.

House Republicans have Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson this time the GOP support was unanimous.

Update on loop 335 and on the cost of the ongoing projects and when they are projected to be completed.