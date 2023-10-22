AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jack Kessler discusses during the show:

Amarillo Police Department and Potter County receiving funding for law enforcement grants.

Texas lawmakers continue to discuss options for a school funding bill.

The City of Amarillo’s Environmental Health Department is preparing for the next pool season.

State lawmakers last week would prohibit businesses from requiring employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19 it’s one of the governor’s top priorities during this third special session, but it’s attracting some criticism from some groups who are usually the governor’s top allies.

The Texas power grid weathered a summer for the record books with the state hitting new highs for all-time demand for electricity.

Xcel Energy received a 100 million dollar award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

President Biden’s request to Congress to support Israel and Ukraine.

Lawmakers in Washington continue to struggle over selecting a new House speaker.