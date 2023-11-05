AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

Proposition Four is in front of Texas voters in this election we’re finding out what changes homeowners would see if it passes and becomes law.

Texas lawmakers are wrapping up a third special session to hear what our local Representatives have to say accomplished when it comes to border security and education.

Governor Greg Abbott has been advocating for his priority of education savings accounts negotiating with some Republicans opposed to using state money for private education expenses.

Potter County officials released a list of different voting locations and their hours of operation. All voting locations are “Vote Centers.” Registered voters in Potter County may vote at any location. All locations will be open on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.