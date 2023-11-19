AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:
- Pleasant Valley Elementary School held a meeting to discuss closing.
- Paid parking in Amarillo, hear from the city council on the decision.
- Amarillo ISD is weighing its options to offset issues due to declining enrollment.
- The Amarillo City Council also unanimously approved a cost of living adjustment for retirees and their beneficiaries.
- Council members also discussed illegal dumping at Tuesday’s meeting as the residents’ incentives for helping to clean up the city.
- The Potter County Commissioners Court voted down and changed the election process brought forward by the potter county republican party. The request was to eliminate voting centers and voting machines and return to voting with hand-marked paper.
- Governor Abbott signed a new law that will ban companies from requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If employers do not comply they could receive a fine of up to 50 thousand dollars for each violation.
