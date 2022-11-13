AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
- Voter turnout versus voter registrations here on the High Plains.
- The race for texas governor is decided. we’ll hear from Governor Greg Abbott.
- Midterm election race results.
- A referendum where voters decided if they wanted their taxes to increase on the ballot was a 3-cent increase to the district’s maintenance and operation tax as you can see the referendum failed with 57% of the vote.
- This one is Canadian will decrease by 82% over last year’s maintenance and operations tax rate however it’ll provide a revenue increase as you can see voters approving that proposition by 63%.
- Fake News Is Being Created And It Can Dupe Anyone We’re Speaking With Two Librarians From West Texas A&M University Who Have Developed New Strategies To Identify It.
- Responding To Lawsuit They Lost Over How To Fund The Civic Center
- The Amarillo local government cooperation is discussing the future of the downtown parking garage. The city says the garage is we’re told they’re considering several options to make the garage more profitable.
- Finding a GPS model latest strategy from city leaders as they work to solve the city’s trash pickup problem.
- The city of Amarillo’s mural the city says the program is open to businesses and non-profits in the four quadrants of the city and the central business district.