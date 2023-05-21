AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Mya Clark discusses during the show:

New city council members were sworn in on Tuesday, what newly elected mayor Cole Stanly had to say about the experience.

Two students are taken into custody after reports of terroristic threats being made against a local school.

Two races for the Amarillo City Council will be going to runoffs. for the time being, Place One will remain vacant until the runoff election is complete.

Plainview Independent School District has announced new policy changes, after an incident at a local school.

Four former Mesalands community college employees have filed suit against the board of trustees. Donna Garcia, Natalie Gillard, Rose Brito, and Milan Rasic all filed separately from the same law firm.

The plan is to build an interstate highway corridor from the Mexico border north to the Canadian border and include the existing stretch of I-27 between Amarillo and Lubbock.

The violent crime victims in Texas continue to wait months for the money to help rebuild their lives.

The first days at the southern border without the pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 have not been as chaotic as the Biden administration had predicted.