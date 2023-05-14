AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

The new City Council and mayor will be sworn in this week except for two places we’ll tell you more about the runoff races after the municipal election.

Highland Park ISD set to put millions toward school a look at bonds recently passed by voters and how the money will be used.

Officials say the number of registered voters who cast their ballots in last Saturday’s election was low, 14.7 % of the registered voters in the county cast their ballots.

For almost 10 years, Melynn Huntley has been the Potter County elections administrator and now she is retiring.

A recently elected local official is being asked to resign made during a candidate forum. New developments in the WT drag show lawsuit defendants in the suit responding to allegations brought forward by plaintiffs and filing motions to dismiss the overall suit.

LGBTQ protesters marched to the capitol to attempt to debate and pass SB 14 saying it presents great harm to transgender youth and takes control away from parents and guardians.

The Texas House also taking a look at measures to legalize casino gambling and another measure to legalize sports betting.

As the controversial border policy, Title 42, came to an end at midnight, Friday the House passed the GOP Border Security Act.