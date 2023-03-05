AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Kaley Green discusses during the show:

Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Amarillo on Thursday to discuss school choice.

Gov. Greg Abbott and the TEA release new recommendations to address teacher openings in the state.

How state lawmakers plan to spend that surplus as we bring you more of Jackie Kingston’s interviews from Panhandle days.

What Texas Senator Kevin Sparks hopes to accomplish this session.

Suicide is a big mental health issue in farming communities, and local resources are helping.

The Amarillo economy is growing quickly, and WTAMU professors are weighing in on new economic development, along with the AEDC.