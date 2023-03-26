AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Topics discussed during the show:

President, Walter Wendler, canceled an on-campus charity drag show on Monday causing backlash all throughout last week.

SNAP recipients are seeing a decrease in household benefits this month. How local organizations are helping those who are food insecure.

Protests on the campus of WT continued throughout the week. On Thursday local GOP Chairman Dan Rogers sent a letter to constituents asking them to support President Wendler.

For Individual Rights in Expression, filed a lawsuit in Amarillo federal court against WT president Walter Wendler and FIRE representing spectrum WT and two student leaders.

The Amarillo Independent School District discussing its intruder detection audit.

The Texas Senate committee on border security considered a resolution Thursday urging the federal government to designate foreign drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

The Texas legislature took the latest steps toward legalizing sports betting and casino gambling Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point this past week despite the recent turmoil in the banking sector.

House Republicans delivered on one of their key campaign promises Friday by advancing the Parent Bill of Rights Act.