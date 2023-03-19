AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:
- Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing for school choice vouchers this legislative session.
- The former city manager of two area towns is sentenced for stealing from taxpayers we’ll tell you how much he stole and how he’ll have to pay it back.
- Several local educators held against governor Abbott’s school choice push.
- The largest impact of this school voucher plan, here’s Panhandle ISD superintendent Blair Brown’s thoughts after working at several districts here.
- U.S. District Judge Matthew Kaczmarek didn’t make a ruling in the preliminary injunction hearing in the Amarillo abortion Wednesday