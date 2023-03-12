AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Andy Justus discusses during the show:

Many state lawmakers are focusing on school choice in this legislative session.

Community members coming together in an effort to rename a city skate park.

Highland park ISD board of trustees took two nights addressing staffing and programs in the district.

West Texas A&M participating in a global science initiative to find new antibiotics.

Oklahoma voters rejected a state question to allow the recreational use of marijuana.

New data shows thousands of Texas nurses are leaving the profession.

The Texas lieutenant governor and a group of state senators are touting new bills they say will make the state’s electric grid more reliable.

A new lawsuit in Austin is making lawmakers take another look at abortion laws.

AI technology is here.

Local libraries are helping make a difference in the community by giving seed packets to the public.