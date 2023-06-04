AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

Texas lawmakers called into a special session a few hours after the 88th legislative session adjourned.

House lawmakers vote to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. how our local Representatives vote and what charges the state’s top law enforcement official is facing when he goes on trial in the senate.

The Legislative Reference Library is open weekdays and extends it’s hours during the legislative session.

Gov. Abbott it aims to keep schools safer after the tragedy in Uvalde.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide Small Business Summit is hosted to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting with needed resources and information.

A new Texas bill could soon save you a trip to the auto shop Gov. Abbott is set to sign legislation removing the requirement for annual vehicle inspections.

Congress passed a deal to officially avert default.