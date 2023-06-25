AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jack Kessler discusses during the show:
- According to the City Manager of Perryton David Landis, the night the fatal tornado hit the city power was lost causing outdoor tornado sirens to not go off.
- Potter County is no longer under a disaster declaration. disaster declarations implemented by Randall County and the city of Amarillo are still in effect.
- Amarillo city leaders say they’ve moved most of the flood water back into the physical barriers of the Playa lakes across the city.
- Property tax relief could be on the way for people affected by our recent severe weather.
- Agriculture producers and workers have a hard job helping to feed and clothe the country and it can take its toll on their mental health.
- Governor Greg Abbott signed four bills into law that aim to address the fentanyl crisis.
- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that ERCOT, is a government entity, granting the organization immunity to lawsuits stemming from the deadly winter storm in 20-21.
- The Texas Senate will convene as a jury to decide the fate of Texas’ impeached Attorney General.
