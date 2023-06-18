AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is deploying to the Panhandle after severe weather.

Cleanup efforts are underway as flooding recedes across Amarillo. 2-1-1 Texas is there to those in need to the right resources to get them back on their feet.

Flooding throughout the city of Amarillo has residents questioning how land is designated as a flood plain how often land is revised and how that impacts property owners insurance.

Our exclusive interview with Amarillo mayor Cole Stanley Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller and office of Emergency Management Director Max Dunlap will join us for the interview as we discuss ongoing recovery efforts across the city.

Early voting continues in the runoff election for Amarillo City Council places one and four.

Governor Greg Abbott signs address the fentanyl crisis which claimed the lives of 2,000 Texans last year.

West Texas A&M University volleyball team heads to the white house celebrating Division two National Championship.