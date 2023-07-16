AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

Lawmakers in Austin have passed their property tax legislation.

For the first time in Amarillo College’s history, its student leadership will be comprised of all women.

The race to unseat Senator Ted Cruz in next year’s election just got more crowded. Democratic State Senator Roland Gutierrez entered the race last week.

A local non-profit is closing its doors after 45 years of service.

Potter County commissioners approved funds to fix Valle de Oro.

The Amarillo City Council approved a contract extension for temporary pumps that are helping to lower the levels at playa lakes.

New Mexico Supreme Court announced a ruling allowing public use of a rancher’s private property. The decision resolves a dispute over the rights to use private property to access land owned by the state and several other ranchers.