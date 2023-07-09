AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:
- Amarillo could be home to a new state hospital.
- The last two Amarillo Council members have recently been sworn in
- Development in the neighborhood and are getting a new railroad overpass.
- The Small Business Administration is now set up at the downtown library in Amarillo offering disaster assistance for businesses and homes that were damaged.
- Politics Today’s Jack Kessler spoke with Perryton City officials about the financial toll the deadly tornado there, last month, left behind.
- State and Federal agencies in New Mexico are conducting preliminary damage assessments in Curry and Quay County after a tornado thunderstorms and flooding that happened at the end of May.
- A decades-old approach to making higher education more diverse is now ruled unconstitutional.
- An issue some say is not about human resources, but human dignity coming up former correctional officers discuss the need for adding air conditioning in Texas prisons.
- One of the top ten most challenged books by a Portales teacher who assigned it to a local freshman English class and was involved in a lawsuit.
