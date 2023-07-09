AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.

Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Jackie Kingston discusses during the show:

Amarillo could be home to a new state hospital.

The last two Amarillo Council members have recently been sworn in

Development in the neighborhood and are getting a new railroad overpass.

The Small Business Administration is now set up at the downtown library in Amarillo offering disaster assistance for businesses and homes that were damaged.

Politics Today’s Jack Kessler spoke with Perryton City officials about the financial toll the deadly tornado there, last month, left behind.

State and Federal agencies in New Mexico are conducting preliminary damage assessments in Curry and Quay County after a tornado thunderstorms and flooding that happened at the end of May.

A decades-old approach to making higher education more diverse is now ruled unconstitutional.

An issue some say is not about human resources, but human dignity coming up former correctional officers discuss the need for adding air conditioning in Texas prisons.

One of the top ten most challenged books by a Portales teacher who assigned it to a local freshman English class and was involved in a lawsuit.