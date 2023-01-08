AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that are discussed by Jackie Kingston during the show:
- For the first time in more than 100 years, the party in power in the House of Representatives did not elect a speaker of the house on the first ballot, second or third.
- Rep. Teresa leger Fernandez District 3: “They haven’t been able to elect a Speaker of the House and that is actually not good for the country.
- To read more from our conversation with Dr. Rausch, head over to our website.
- The President is scheduled to attend the North American leader’s summit in Mexico City.
- As the 118th Congress descends upon capitol hill new members say they are eager to get to work.
- Parents in Texas can access birth control.
- APD recruiting more women to the force.
- ARPA Funding.