AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch this week’s episode of Politics Today.
Here are a few topics along with details of stories that Andy Justus discusses during the show:
- A land donation is going to help unhoused veterans here’s what’s next for the project.
- A local Attorney has been elected to oversee the Administration of Board Certification programs.
- The Potter County Commissioner’s court taking the first steps in building a road for public access to the Cross bar Ranch.
- The city of Amarillo provided an update on water damage at the Performing Arts Center last month.
- New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez files a lawsuit against Clovis and Hobbs as well as Roosevelt and Lea counties.
- Lawmakers banned CRT from being taught in k through 12 schools.
- A Texas lawmaker is introducing several bills to increase accountability after the Uvalde mass shooting.
- Congress has started the debate over raising the debt limit.
- Representative Ronny Jackson has been named to the house select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic.
- A group of House and Senate Democrats are frustrated with the president and are demanding he reverses the expansion of Title 42.